[5/4/17] A 31 Year Old Moses Lake Man Has Been Reported Missing By Family
Posted in Law Enforcement
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:
Joe George Reyna Jr., 31, was reported missing by a family member on 5/1/2017. Last seen in the area of Highway 17 & Grape Dr., Moses Lake wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Reyna is a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 180 lbs. brown hair and brown eyes. Reyna has a distinctive tattoo of a spider web on his neck.
If you know his whereabouts, or have information concerning Reyna, please contact MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160 or Detective Wallace at 509-237-2266.
Instructions:
If you know his whereabouts, or have information concerning Reyna, please contact MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160 or Detective Wallace at 509-237-2266.