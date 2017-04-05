A 31 Year Old Moses Lake Man Has Been Reported Missing By Family

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:

Joe George Reyna Jr., 31, was reported missing by a family member on 5/1/2017. Last seen in the area of Highway 17 & Grape Dr., Moses Lake wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Reyna is a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 180 lbs. brown hair and brown eyes. Reyna has a distinctive tattoo of a spider web on his neck.

If you know his whereabouts, or have information concerning Reyna, please contact MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160 or Detective Wallace at 509-237-2266.

