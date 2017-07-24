[7/24/17] A 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Outside Waterville at 12:53 Monday Afternoon

Posted in Feature

Earthquake Report

Magnitude: 3.3
Date: Mon July 24, 2017 12:53:16 PM (PDT)
Event Id: 61284707
Version #4: This report supersedes any earlier report of this event 
This event has been reviewed by a seismologist
Magnitude  3.3 Ml
Time  Mon July 24, 2017 12:53:16 PM (PDT) 
Mon July 24, 2017 19:53:16 (UTC)
Distance From  15.7 km ( 9.7 mi) ENE ( 74. azimuth) from Entiat, WA 
15.8 km ( 9.8 mi) S ( 182. azimuth) from Chelan, WA 
38.2 km ( 23.7 mi) NE ( 35. azimuth) from Wenatchee, Wa 
Coordinates  47.7, -120.022
Depth  1.59 km (0.97 miles)
Location Quality  Excellent
Event ID  61284707
Horizontal Uncertainty  0.22 km
Depth Uncertainty  1.23 km
Azimuthal Gap  59.0 deg
Number of Phases  14
RMS Misfit  0.06