[7/24/17] A 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Outside Waterville at 12:53 Monday Afternoon
Earthquake Report
|Magnitude:
|3.3
|Date:
|Mon July 24, 2017 12:53:16 PM (PDT)
|Event Id:
|61284707
|Version #4:
|This report supersedes any earlier report of this event
This event has been reviewed by a seismologist
|Magnitude
|3.3 Ml
|Time
|Mon July 24, 2017 12:53:16 PM (PDT)
Mon July 24, 2017 19:53:16 (UTC)
|Distance From
|15.7 km ( 9.7 mi) ENE ( 74. azimuth) from Entiat, WA
15.8 km ( 9.8 mi) S ( 182. azimuth) from Chelan, WA
38.2 km ( 23.7 mi) NE ( 35. azimuth) from Wenatchee, Wa
|Coordinates
|47.7, -120.022
|Depth
|1.59 km (0.97 miles)
|Location Quality
|Excellent
|Event ID
|61284707
|Horizontal Uncertainty
|0.22 km
|Depth Uncertainty
|1.23 km
|Azimuthal Gap
|59.0 deg
|Number of Phases
|14
|RMS Misfit
|0.06