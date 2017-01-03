91st Year of Miss Lake Chelan Scholarship Program

This year marks the 91st year that young ladies from the Lake Chelan community have been vying for the title of Miss Lake Chelan. These six lovely young ladies are juniors at Chelan High School and are all active member’s within our community. They have been working tirelessly on fitness routines, talent, speeches and poise. The Miss Lake Chelan program has become an incredible way for these young ladies to earn scholarship money to the college of their choice. Please join us on March 11th, at 6:30 P.M. in the Performing Arts Center in the Chelan High School, where the reigning Miss Lake Chelan Elli Vegdahl-Crowell will crown one of these candidates as the new Miss Lake Chelan.

2016 Miss Lake Chelan Royalty

Queen-Elli Vegdahl-Crowell Left 1st Princess-Nora Hollingsworth Right

Photo’s Courtesy of Dalisa Jo Portraiture

AVA DICKES

Ava is the daughter of Caroline Wells and Michael Dickes; she is also the stepdaughter of both Troy Nesvacil and Cherise Wolas. Ava is the junior class ASB secretary, involved with the varsity volleyball and track teams, and an active member of the FBLA club. Ava is part of a Student Action Leadership Team at her church and volunteers there every week. In the summertime, Ava works as a hostess at Campbells. In her spare time, she enjoys running, playing games, and spending time with her family. After graduation, Ava plans to attend a 4yr. university to study medicine. Ava’s favorite TV show is Friends and her favorite movie is The Grinch. Her favorite song is “If I Were a Boy” by Beyonce, and her favorite book is “The Boys in The Boat” by Daniel J. Brown. Ava is most inspired by her mom and her most treasured keepsake is a gold necklace given to her by her father. Ava’s favorite thing to do in Chelan is to float on the lake in the summer. Her proudest moment in life is the group of moments spent on Mexico mission trips. If Ava could switch places with anyone for one day, she would choose gold medal Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Ava feels she should represent the Lake Chelan area because she is very involved in the school and community and feels she could be a good role model to those younger than her.

MADELINE PEEBLES

Madeline is the daughter of Bryan and Shannon Peebles. She has two older brothers: Foster and Elliot. Madeline is involved in many clubs. She is the President of Future Business Leaders of America and a director of Interact, as well as being involved in Kind Club and Chelan Project. Other than clubs and school work, Madeline keeps busy as a tennis player, employee of the Vogue, and spending as much time as she can with family and friends.

Madeline’s favorite TV show is Suits and her favorite movie is The Proposal. Her favorite song is Oceans by Hillsong United. Madeline is most inspired by her parents and various women in her church. Her most prized possessions would be things her dad has brought back from his travels.

Madeline’s favorite thing to do in Chelan Valley is to be outside and on a mountain or at the lake whenever possible. Her proudest moment to date would be various experiences she has had through various community service projects and trips. The most notable being mission trips to Mexico. She treasures this experience the most because there are lessons she believes that cannot be fully understood without experience. If Madeline could trade places with someone for one day it would be Cheryl Strayed.

Madeline believes she would be a good candidate for Miss Lake Chelan because she does her best to be a positive influence. Although Madeline has not lived in Chelan her whole life, she was well aware of the beauty because of visiting family and once she moved her quickly came to appreciate the community and small town values.

TAYLOR SAMS

Taylor is the daughter of Sherry Erickson and Larry Sams. Taylor is on the cheer squad and a pitcher on the varsity softball team. Taylor is also involved in FBLA and the Chelan Project. Taylor was a host at Campbells Pub and Veranda throughout the summer and helped put on the mini goat cheer camp in January. In her spare time she enjoys reading, swimming in the lake, snowmobiling, and going skiing with her family and friends at Mission Ridge. After graduation, Taylor plans on going to WSU Pullman and pursue a career in nursing.

Taylors favorite TV show is the Bachelor and her favorite movie is the Titanic. Her favorite song is “Treat you better” by Shawn Mendes and her favorite novel is “The Selection” by Kiera Cass. She is most inspired by her parents and her most valued keepsake is a blanket that her grandma made her when she was a baby.

Taylors favorite thing to do in Chelan is spend time out on the lake with her friends. Her proudest moment in life was being able to volunteer for 5 summers at Partners and Pals in Tri-Cities. Partners and Pals is a summer camp for children with disabilities. If Taylor could trade places with anyone for a day it would be Taylor Swift. Taylor feels that she should represent the Lake Chelan area because since she has moved here she has gotten involved in school and in the community and would like to leave a lasting positive impact on the Chelan area.

OLIVIA NYGREEN

Olivia is the daughter of Steve & Jessica Nygreen. Olivia is a 3 sport varsity athlete in Cross Country, Girls Basketball, and Track. She is the secretary of the Med Club, the president of the Kind Club, and a member of the Chelan Project. She is also the ASB executive treasurer for the class of 2018. Olivia is also a member of her church band at RealLife, and serves in children’s ministries at RealLife every month. She is also a 12 year member of the Girl Scouts of America. In her spare time she likes to go for runs, see movies & enjoys photography. After graduation, Olivia plans to attend a 4 year university to earn her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Masters in School Counseling.

Olivia’s favorite TV show is Friends and her favorite movie is Pitch Perfect. Her favorite song is Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake and her favorite book is Me Before You, by Jojo Moyes. She is most inspired by her mom and her most treasured keepsake is the memory box full of t-shirts she’s kept from when she was little from all her travels and activities she’s participated in.

Olivia’s favorite things to do in the Lake Chelan area are to paddleboard & kayak. Her proudest moment in life is having made it to state in Cross Country. If Olivia could trade places with anyone for a day, she would trade places with Ellen DeGeneres. Olivia feels she should represent the Lake Chelan area because she is an honest person with a good heart. She has strong values and morals that young girls can look up to as a role model. Olivia loves our valley and would be honored to represent it.

LUPE GALVAN

Lupe is the daughter of Trinidad and Luisa Galvan. Lupe is president of Todos United, Vice-President of Med Club, a mentor for two students in Academic Success, and is a member of the School Board. Lupe is also a member of THRIVE. An organization to help advocate and empower the community to provide programs and services to meet the needs of youth in the community. In her spare time she enjoys baking, going on runs, and going to the movies. After graduation, Lupe plans on attending a four-year University and major in social work or become an Immigration Lawyer. Her favorite TV show is Modern Family and her favorite movie is The Blind Side. Her favorite song is Love On Top by Beyoncé and her favorite novel is The Help by Kathryn Stockett. She is most inspired by her siblings and her most treasured keepsake is a ring given to her by her sister Mariela on her fifteenth birthday. Lupe’s favorite thing to do in the Lake Chelan area is spend time with her family by the lake during the Summer. Her proudest moment in life was starting a club at CHS called Todos United. The purpose of this club is to spread Cultural Awareness throughout the school and fundraise to take students to conferences across the state that relate to education, culture, and community involvement. If Lupe could trade places with anyone for a day, she would trade places with Jacqueline Kennedy. Lupe feels she should represent the Lake Chelan area because she is a very involved student in and out of school and she believes she is a great role model and leader in her community.

AZZIA MACDONALD

Azzia is the Daughter of Brent and Afni MacDonald. She is involved in med-club and a member of FCCLA. Throughout her whole high school years she has participated in softball as a pitcher and her favorite sport volleyball. This year she was honored as varsity volleyball’s most improved. In addition, Azzia was involved in the Kahiau volleyball club her freshman and sophomore year. She also participated in cheerleader during the basketball season this year. In her spare time she loves spending time with her friends, barbecuing with her family and ice skating at the rink. Some of her other hobbies involve going to the park, playing sand volleyball and swimming in the beautiful lake. Azzia plans to attend University of Washington to get her doctorate’s degree in dental surgery. Azzia’s favorite TV show is Scream Queens. She loves the movie, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Her favorite song is Break Up in a Small Town, by Sam Hunt. Favorite novel is the Odyssey, by – Homer and her favorite book is Love Does, by – Bob Goff. The person she looks up to is her mother because she is such a hard working women and has always taught her to work hard in order to achieve her goals. Her most valued possession is a snow globe in which was given to her by her grandfather as a little girl. Her favorite part of Chelan is being outdoors and experiencing the beautiful summer sunsets. Till this day, Azzia’s proudest moment would be going offline for one week and experiencing what it was like to be one with nature. If she could trade places with anyone for a day it would have to be Ellen Degeneres. She would love to represent Lake Chelan as a leader because Chelan has given Azzia so many opportunities and she sees this organization as a way to give back to the community.