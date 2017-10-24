8th Grade Volleyball ends their season with an astounding win

The 8th grade volleyball team completed their season with astounding wins over Icicle River last night.

The A team started the night off by crushing Icicle River Middle School 25-8, 25-8, and 25-12. It was a whole team effort with all contributing. Morgyn Harrison once again was the main setter on the floor and was flying all over to produce some great hitting. Hannah Hawkins was hitting with tremendous power and her serving helped push them over the top.

The B team followed with 3 set win as well 25-13, 25-16 and 25-12. This was an overall team effort with all working hard to understand the complexity of the game.

Thanks to all for coming out and supporting the Pirates. If you missed it, you missed out!