79-Year Old Wenatchee Man Shoots And Kills Neighbor

On January 12, 2017 at about 3:55 PM Rivercom received a 911 call about a man being shot in the 1200 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee. Officers arrived to find a male in an apartment with a single gunshot wound to the torso. The first arriving Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim. Additional Officers from the Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Lifeline Ambulance also responded.

Officers learned the victim, a 21 year old Wenatchee resident, had been shot by his next door neighbor, 79 year old Longino Garibay of Wenatchee, outside the back door of the apartments. Both defendant and victim lived in units in a triplex at that location. It is still unclear what relationship or issues may have existed between the two prior to this incident.

The victim was transported to Central Washington Hospital where he was declared dead at roughly 4:30 PM.

The defendant was called out of his residence over the phone and was taken into custody without incident at roughly 4:35 PM. Lincoln Elementary School was locked down for roughly 45 minutes until the defendant’s residence was cleared.

Longino Garibay was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on one count of Murder – 1st Degree. This investigation is ongoing and further information, including the identity of the victim, will be released when possible.