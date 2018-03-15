50 North Central Washington Residents Became US Citizens At A Ceremony Wednesday Night

Wednesday night’s Naturalization Ceremony in Wenatchee was filled with celebration and pride as 50 North Central Washington residents became US citizens…

That’s Norma Gallegos, Program Director with Hand in Hand Immigration Services– a non-profit organization that prepares candidates to pass the interview and test required to become a US citizen…

Successful US citizen candidates must answer questions about American History and civics and localized information as well with questions such as “who is your mayor,” and “who is your state legislature,” in hopes of getting all new citizens engaged at the local level.

Gallegos says you may be surprised by the ethnic make up of the 50 new citizens sworn in Wednesday night…

Congratulations and welcome to the 50 new US citizens sworn in at Wednesday night’s Naturalization Ceremony in Wenatchee.

To learn more about Hand in Hand Immigration Services- check them out on line at www.handinhandis.org.