4th of July Quiet, Fire-wise

It was a quiet Independence Day holiday, anyway from a fire standpoint. KOZI checked in with both Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Lemon and Manson Fire District Chief Arnold Baker; both reported no fire incidents on Wednesday. Baker noted there were a few instances of illegal fireworks in the Manson area Wednesday night, but no fires were associated with them.

There was one report of a brush fire along Highway 97A at milepost 214 late Wednesday night.