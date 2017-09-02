[2/9/17] 4-6 Inches Have Been Reported In Chelan- Crews In Full Force Clearing Roads
Posted in Transportation
From the Chelan County Road Superintendent:
Snow accumulations in the lower valleys (Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat and Cashmere) were reported to be 4 to 6 inches and 6 to10 inches in the upper valleys (Lake Wenatchee, Upper Entiat and Plain areas). At this time, all Chelan County roads are open and travel conditions are decent.
Chelan County crews are out in full force conducting snow and ice control operations. An Ice Storm Warning calling for freezing rain is in effect until noon today for North Central Washington.
Travelers need to take extra precautions, slow down and keep plenty of traveling distance between other motorists.