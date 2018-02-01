25 Year Old Bridgeport Man Arrested In LA After Fleeing Washington After Making Threats At Local School

On 12/20/17 A Douglas County Deputy and a Chelan County Correctional Officer flew to Los Angeles to pick up 25 year old Armondo Morales-Cervantes of Bridgeport from the Los Angeles County Jail. He was flown back and booked at the Okanogan County Jail without any incident. Morales-Cervantes had been arrested at the Bridgeport School on 10/19/17 for making threats to kill and for bringing a firearm onto the school grounds. He had been released and a subsequent arrest warrant had been issued. Morales-Cervantes had been on the lam for about four months before being picked up by LAPD officers on a nationwide non-extraditable warrant.