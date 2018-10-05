23 Year Old Omak Man Is Reported Missing By Family – Last Seen In Brewster

On 05-10-2018 Jeffrey James Hammer from Omak was reported missing by family. Jeffrey was last heard from on 05-09-2018 about 9:00 p.m. at the Columbia Cove Park on S. 7th St. in Brewster. He was believed to be on foot at the time. Jeffrey is 23 years old and physical description of white male, height 5’ 09, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing dark hoody, blue jeans, grey shoes with orange shoe laces. Brewster Police Department Lt. Hook is lead investigator. Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and Search and Rescue were advised of complaint. The area had been checked by Brewster Police Department, OCSO Marine Patrol and citizens. If anyone has information related to this case please contact the Brewster Police Department at 509-689-2331 or 1-800-572-6604.