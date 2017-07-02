21 Year Old Wenatchee Man Steals Car Then Assaults Church Worker

On February 6, 2017 at about 11:47 AM Rivercom received a 911 call from a woman reporting she was following her daughter’s stolen vehicle near Idaho and Emerson Streets in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Police Officers and Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies moved to the area to try to find the pair of moving vehicles. The stolen vehicle, a red 2001 Subaru Forester, led the other vehicle on a winding path through neighborhoods from Fifth and Miller Streets over to the area of Cherry Street. Rivercom was able to relay location and direction of travel from the caller to responding Officers until they caught up with the vehicles.

An Officer spotted the pair of vehicles on Franklin Street at the west side of the Columbia Elementary School property. They turned onto eastbound Idaho Street where a second Officer joined in trying to stop the fleeing stolen vehicle. Both Officers had lights and sirens running on their cars. The driver of the stolen car decided to continue without stopping. The stolen Subaru continued on Idaho Street to Kittitas Street where it turned north and nearly collided with a garbage truck. At that point, the lead Officer called off any pursuit of the Subaru in the interest of safety. The entire pursuit was at speeds under 30 miles per hour, but the fleeing vehicle ran through several stop signs on road conditions that were very slick. No collisions or vehicle damage resulted from the pursuit. The lead Officer was able to see the driver and put out a description to other responding Officers.

After the pursuit was terminated, the Subaru was located unoccupied in the 300 block of South Chelan Avenue. Moments later, a male matching the description fled from another Officer in the 300 block of South Mission Street. The same male was stopped coming out of the Foothills Foursquare Church. He was contacted and detained by Officers who learned a moment later that he had also assaulted a church member with a knife inside the building.

The church member reported he was at the church clearing snow from the sidewalk when the male ran inside and into the men’s bathroom. He immediately came out and asked if he could use the bathroom. The church member went to the bathroom door thinking something was suspicious and found the door blocked from the inside. He forced the door open and was

confronted by the suspect who swung a knife at him. The church member grabbed the knife arm of the suspect and held on until he quit swinging and fled out the front door where he was captured.

The suspect was identified as Scotty Lee Pando, Jr., 21 years old, from Wenatchee. He was positively identified by the lead Officer in the pursuit. Pando was booked on outstanding arrest warrants. The stolen vehicle and his backpack were seized pending search warrants. Additional charges to include Possession of Stolen Property (Vehicle), Attempt to Elude Police Vehicle, Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Drug Offenses are pending and will be filed once the search warrants are served.