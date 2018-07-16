[7/16/18] 20th Annual “Quilts in the Park”
The Columbia River Quilt Guild is hosting their 20 th annual “Quilts in the Park” Quilt Show during
the Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree, Saturday, July 21 st from 10:00am to 4:00pm in the Pateros
Memorial Park. Admission is free. We are bringing together the quilts and quilters of our
communities to display their talents and to share the love of quilting in an open air outdoor
show. The guild is accepting quilt entries for display in the quilt show. You can drop off your
quilts at our booth at the end of the vendor section in Pateros Memorial Park between 8:00am
and 9:00am on Saturday the 21 st or you can make arrangements to get them to a guild member
before Saturday. Quilts must be picked up on Saturday between 4:00pm and 5:00pm.
This year’s raffle quilt is “Libby’s Log Cabin” done in beautiful in reds, browns, blues and
creams. The raffle proceeds will benefit the Bridgeport Fire Department. Tickets are $1.00 each
or 6 tickets for $5.00. The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 21 st at 4:00pm. You need not
be present to win.
Some of our projects will be on display and we will have shopping bags and other items for sale
to help with the cost of our project fabric.
One of the projects close to our hearts is making and giving quilts to our local veterans. The
guild will be presenting Veteran’s Quilts to 3 local area veterans around 11:00am on the stage
directly after the parade and the National Anthem. The veterans we are honouring are Glenn
Farrington of Brewster, Pat McFadden of Bridgeport, and Wayne Maitland of Pateros.
Come to Pateros on Saturday July 21 st , help us honor our local vets, grab some great food and a
piece of pie, visit us at our booth and take in the show! Don’t forget to buy a raffle ticket to
help support the Bridgeport Fire Department.
The Columbia River Quilt Guild’s members are from all over our area. We meet the first
Wednesday of every month for a bit of lunch and a lot of fun. We would love to have you join
us.