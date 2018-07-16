20th Annual “Quilts in the Park”

The Columbia River Quilt Guild is hosting their 20 th annual “Quilts in the Park” Quilt Show during

the Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree, Saturday, July 21 st from 10:00am to 4:00pm in the Pateros

Memorial Park. Admission is free. We are bringing together the quilts and quilters of our

communities to display their talents and to share the love of quilting in an open air outdoor

show. The guild is accepting quilt entries for display in the quilt show. You can drop off your

quilts at our booth at the end of the vendor section in Pateros Memorial Park between 8:00am

and 9:00am on Saturday the 21 st or you can make arrangements to get them to a guild member

before Saturday. Quilts must be picked up on Saturday between 4:00pm and 5:00pm.

This year’s raffle quilt is “Libby’s Log Cabin” done in beautiful in reds, browns, blues and

creams. The raffle proceeds will benefit the Bridgeport Fire Department. Tickets are $1.00 each

or 6 tickets for $5.00. The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 21 st at 4:00pm. You need not

be present to win.

Some of our projects will be on display and we will have shopping bags and other items for sale

to help with the cost of our project fabric.

One of the projects close to our hearts is making and giving quilts to our local veterans. The

guild will be presenting Veteran’s Quilts to 3 local area veterans around 11:00am on the stage

directly after the parade and the National Anthem. The veterans we are honouring are Glenn

Farrington of Brewster, Pat McFadden of Bridgeport, and Wayne Maitland of Pateros.

Come to Pateros on Saturday July 21 st , help us honor our local vets, grab some great food and a

piece of pie, visit us at our booth and take in the show! Don’t forget to buy a raffle ticket to

help support the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The Columbia River Quilt Guild’s members are from all over our area. We meet the first

Wednesday of every month for a bit of lunch and a lot of fun. We would love to have you join

us.