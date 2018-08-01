2018 Legislative Session Begins Today

In Olympia, the 2018 Legislative Session begins today.

In even numbered years, like this one- the state legislature is scheduled to meet for 60 days- which would be March 8th. But, it’s been many years since the legislature actually adjourned on time. Instead, a seemingly endless parade of special sessions seems to be the new norm.

In 2017, following three special sessions, the legislature adjourned without adopting a capital budget.

John Sattgast, Communications Director for House Republicans said the Capital Budget will likely be one of the first order of business for Legislatures this year…

12th District Legislatures: Representative Cary Condotta, Representative Mike Steele and Senator Brad Hawkins, will join us via telephone Friday mornings throughout the session with a recap from the week in Olympia.

Those live interviews are scheduled each Friday through March 9th.



