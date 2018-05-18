[5/18/18] 2018 Academic-State Champions: Girls Varsity Tennis Team

These student-athletes have excelled this year in the classroom and on the court.  They are currently the 2018 CTL champions, and they are competing Saturday for a District Championship in Omak. 

The Girls Varsity Team consists of:

Sydney Hawkins,  Madeline Peebles,  Katelyn Deal,   Sierra Rothlisberger,   Emma McLaren, Bella Gatzemeier, Elise Rothlisberger,  Abby Martin

Their Combined GPA is 3.962.

Way to go girls,  proud of your accomplishments as a Student-Athlete at Chelan High School.  Good luck at Districts and in the Post-Season.  GO GOATS!