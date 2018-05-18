2018 Academic-State Champions: Girls Varsity Tennis Team

These student-athletes have excelled this year in the classroom and on the court. They are currently the 2018 CTL champions , and they are competing Saturday for a District Championship in Omak.

The Girls Varsity Team consists of:

Sydney Hawkins, Madeline Peebles, Katelyn Deal, Sierra Rothlisberger, Emma McLaren, Bella Gatzemeier, Elise Rothlisberger, Abby Martin

Their Combined GPA is 3.962.