[5/18/18] 2018 Academic-State Champions: Girls Varsity Tennis Team
Posted in Sports
These student-athletes have excelled this year in the classroom and on the court. They are currently the 2018 CTL champions, and they are competing Saturday for a District Championship in Omak.
The Girls Varsity Team consists of:
Sydney Hawkins, Madeline Peebles, Katelyn Deal, Sierra Rothlisberger, Emma McLaren, Bella Gatzemeier, Elise Rothlisberger, Abby Martin
Their Combined GPA is 3.962.
Way to go girls, proud of your accomplishments as a Student-Athlete at Chelan High School. Good luck at Districts and in the Post-Season. GO GOATS!