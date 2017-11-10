2017 Washington Apple Harvest Looks To Be Near Record Crop

The 2017 apple harvest is well underway and all indicators point to a near record crop…

101117 Apple Harvest 1 :05 “…our third largest crop.”

That’s Todd Fryhover, President of the Wenatchee based Washington Apple Commission. The 2016 Washington apple crop totaled 133 million bushels…

101117 Apple Harvest 2 :56 “…specific to variety and sizing.”

Todd says it may seem like apple harvest is running a little bit late this year, but actually it isn’t too far from the year to year average…

101117 Apple Harvest 3 :27 “…fruit quality conditions go.”

Re-elected as president of the apple commission earlier this year, Fryhover oversees the international marketing of Washington state apples- where there is a lot of competition…

101117 Apple Harvest 4 :18 “…apple growers in 2017.”

Fryhover says he believes that we will continue to see increased crop sizes, noting that many local growers have aggressively planted new varieties in newly designed orchards. These new orchards coming on in the last 2-3 are massive producers compared to older orchards.