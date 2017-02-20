2017 Innovator Award Nominations Accepted Through The End Of February

Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, also known as GWATA is accepting nominations through the end of this month for their 2017 Innovator Awards.

Jenny Rojanasthien serves as Executive Director for GWAT. She says there is still time to fill out the simple nomination form online…

022017 GWATA Nominations 1 :30 “….a four year university.”

Jenny says GWATA really wants to hear about those in north central Washington who are front and center in the technology field…

022017 GWATA Nominations 2 :33 “…each of the nominees.”

Once nominees are selected, Jenny says, a luncheon will be held to honor and recognize them…

022017 GWATA Nominations 3 :21 “…at the convention center.”

Last year’s Innovator Awards include Tumbleweed Shop & Studio in Leavenworth, Stemilt, Wenatchee High School Teacher: Theo Marshall, a student at Westside High School (in the Wenatchee school district): Brian Herling, and Wenatchee Valley College Student, Kyle Beattie.

Again, nominations for the 2017 Innovator Awards are being accepted through the end of this month– ONE WEEK FROM TOMORROW.

Nominations can be made on their website at www.gwata.org.