19 Year Old Entiat Man Charged With Stealing From Organization That Helps Families Of Hospitalized Children

Theft is theft- but when you steal money from a non profit organization that helps families of hospitalized children- it’s a little different.

19 year old Ricardo Joseph Luna, of Entiat, has been charged with three counts of forgery and two counts of third degree theft after admitting to forging and cashing two checks from the Mia Ledbetter Memorial Foundation…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff Sergeant, Adam Musgrove, from an interview nearly a year ago when he shared with us the history behind the Mia Ledbetter Memorial Foundation- which was formed in 2016 following the passing of Mia Ledbetter…

Now you understand why the Mia Ledbetter Memorial Foundation is so important.

It is difficult to understand why someone would steal from that foundation.

East Wenatchee Police say Luna was recorded on video tape cashing two checks reported stolen from the foundation last December. Luna reportedly attempted to cash a third check, but employees at Numerica Credit Union turned him away.

Ricardo Luna was arrested on February 7 on a misdemeanor warrant and is scheduled to appear in Douglas County Court on Tuesday, February 20th to answer three counts of forgery and two counts of third degree theft.

If convicted, Luna would likely be required to pay restitution to the foundation.

To learn more about Mia Ledbetter and to contribute to the Mia Ledbetter Memorial Foundation, find them online at miasmovingmountains.com