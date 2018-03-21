19 Year Old Brewster Man Shoots Mother In Face Before Shooting Himself

Sunday morning, around 10 am, Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Brewster Police Department, responded to a call on North Star Road in Brewster referencing a 19 year old male with a gun.

As deputies were responding, a second call came into dispatch reporting a female had been shot.

When deputies and police arrived on scene, they learned the female victim had left the residence and the suspect was still inside.

Upon entry, they found the resident Mike Aguirre-Bobadilla with a gunshot would to the head. He later died at Three Rivers Hospital.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Bobadilla had shot his mother in the mouth before shooting himself.

Ernestina Aguirre-Bobadilla was transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster, before being flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Her 10 year old daughter witnessed the shooting, but was not physically hurt in the event.

The incident is under investigation.