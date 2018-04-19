18 Year Old Wenatchee Woman Rescued After Fall Near Castle Rock

An injured hiker was rescued Wednesday evening below Castle Rock in Wenatchee.

Rivercom Dispatch received their first report of the fall at 3:43pm Wednesday afternoon from a subject stating that her friend, Erica Juarez, an 18 year old Wenatchee woman, had fallen at least 20 feet from the top of the Castle Rock formation and then slid an additional 50 feet down the steep slope.

First responders located Juarez about 400 feet uphill above the base of the steep slope.

It was determined she had suffered a compound fracture to one ankle, an internal fracture to the second ankle, a dislocated knee, multiple lacerations and possible back and neck injuries.

She was assessed and stabilized by medics, and then lowered down the steep slope using a rope system. She was then taken to a wheeled litter in an all terrain vehicle to a waiting ambulance.

Juarez was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment. Her condition is listed as serious but stable.

Due to the steep terrain involved in this incident and the patient’s location, 24 rescue personnel from four response agencies were utilized. It took nearly 3 ½ hours to safely remove Juarez from the slope.