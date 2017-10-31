18 Day Voting Period Is Halfway Over- General Election Day Is November 7

We are beyond the midway point of the 18 day voting period for the 2017 General Election. The deadline for voters to return ballots is Election Day- Tuesday, November 7.

Ballots being submitted by ballot drop boxes need to be returned by 8pm on Election Day. Ballots being mailed need to be postmarked by November 7th. The state elections division recommends those returning ballots through the mail, do so a couple days prior to Election Day to ensure they are postmarked in time.



Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore said ballots began returning to the auditors office right after they were mailed out on October 20th…

103017 Voter Ballots 1 :52 “…give you the results.”

We invite you to join us on election night, Tuesday, November 7th just after 8pm with live coverage of the 2017 General Election…

103017 Voter Ballots 2 :09 “…8pm on that day.”