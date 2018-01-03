State Sets Columbia River Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Season

We are about three weeks away from the first day of Spring– a perfect time for our first fair weather outdoor recreation report – beginning with a promising Columbia River fishing forecast.

Marcus Bellisimo, with our sister station, KOHO 101, in Wenatchee, filed this report…

For additional information on all Washington State fisheries, visit the Fish & Wildlife website at www.wdfw.wa.gov.

While you’re on the website, you may want to download an appointment application. The search is officially underway for a new director to lead the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission, a citizens panel appointed by the Governor, will choose the agency’s new director later this summer.

Former director, Dr. Jim Unsworth, resigned in January, after heading the department for three years.

The Commission appointed the department’s Deputy Director, Joe Store, as acting director.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director oversees an 1800 person staff and an operating budget of $437 million.

The position pays up to $170 k plus benefits annually.