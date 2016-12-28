16-Year Old Driver Loses Control On Ice- Lands In Residential Swimming Pool

On 12/27/16 at approximately 9:46 AM RiverCom dispatch received a report of an injury accident in the 2800 Blk. of Breckenridge Drive. Deputies responded and found a pickup truck upside-down in a swimming pool at a residence. The investigation revealed that a 16 year old male had been driving the vehicle S/B at the 2900 Blk. of N. Baker when he lost control on the ice. The vehicle went off the roadway and slid about 100 feet down a side hill. It then hit a retaining wall which caused it to flip upside down and into the swimming pool of a residence. The driver managed to escape by removing the head rest of his seat then using the metal bars to break a window. The driver was transported to Confluence Hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.