Rep. Mike Steele announced today he will re-open his 12th District office in Chelan on Monday, April 2.

“We temporarily closed the Chelan office in January for the 2018 legislative session. However, the 60-day session ended March 8 and I am back in the district attending events and meeting with citizens,” said Steele, R-Chelan.

Steele’s 12th District office address is: 216 E. Woodin Ave., Suite 3, Chelan, WA 98816.

“It’s important for me to keep in close contact with the constituents I serve,” added Steele. “Having a district office in Chelan is easier for citizens from throughout the 12th District to drop by with their questions, concerns and ideas about the Legislature and state government.

The office is staffed by Steele’s legislative assistant, Wanda Brosey. Office hours are Mondays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The office is closed on Fridays. The telephone number is: (509) 888-4846. Rep. Steele may also be reached via email at: mike.steele@leg.wa.gov or from his website: http://mikesteele.houserepublicans.wa.gov.