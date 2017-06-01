1200 Acres In Chelan County Transferred To Fish & Wildlife

This week, the state Board of Natural Resources authorized the transfer of more than 1,200 acres of land in Chelan County to the State Department of Fish & Wildlife. The parcel is located ten miles south of Wenatchee in the Stemilt-Squilchuck Watershed. DNR Spokesperson Bob Redling says the land has been managed by his agency for many years as a revenue generator for the public schools fund…

010617 DFW Land Transfer 1 :38 “…produce income for them”

The transfer will net DNR $1.95 million for the procurement of another property which is more suitable for producing school construction funding.

On the other side of the handshake, the Department Of Fish & Wildlife will benefit by being able to preserve the land for its habitat and by sharing in those assets with the people of Washington State who enjoy them according to North Central Regional Director Jim Brown…

010617 DFW Land Transfer 2 :31 “…those values in place”

Brown says there are numerous species that will benefit from the land’s transfer to Fish & Wildlife, but also notes the additional advantage of the water resources found within the acreage…

010617 DFW Land Transfer 3 :31 “…apart and developed”

The transfer also still has a few hurdles to clear before being finalized according to Brown…

010617 DFW Land Transfer 4 :24 “…one of your own”

Both Brown and Redling hope the transfer can be fully completed by early spring.