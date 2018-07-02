UPDATE:

Spokane Police say the missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe in Spokane. Thank you everyone for keeping an eye open for him.

*****************************************************************************************

Original Release:

Missing 10-year-old from Spokane – Ricky Eastabrooks

[Spokane PD has asked GCSO to share this with our citizens since Ricky has family in the Soap Lake area. The family has been contacted and are cooperating with the investigation.]

Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing child. Ricky Eastabrooks (10) was last seen in the area of 4th and Magnolia in East Central Spokane. If you see Ricky or know of his whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

February 6, 2018, just after 8:00pm, Spokane Police received a call from Ricky’s mother advising he was missing. Police are currently canvassing the area but are asking for additional help from the public.

Ricky is described as a white male, 4’2”, 80lbs, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, green shoes (the same ones in the attached picture), and jeans. Attached is his most recent picture.

If you see Ricky or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.