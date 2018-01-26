$1 Million Of Capital Budget Set Aside For Regional Emergency Operations Center In Wenatchee

The now signed Capital Construction budget arrived on the Governors desk a week ago – and was signed last Friday morning.

It provides more than $4 billion for projects across the state, including $1 million for a Regional Emergency Operations Center in Chelan County.

Sergeant Kent Sisson, with Chelan County Emergency Management, shares more on that project…

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says support for the idea has been strong…

Sisson says the $1 million set aside in the Capital Construction Budget, doesn’t quite cover the total cost of a Regional Emergency Operations Center, so some final funding options are yet to be hammered out…

Right now, the plans are to build the new Regional Emergency Operations Center at an existing building site on the Chelan County Public Works property that currently houses the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter.